2 new COVID-19 related deaths, 60 cases reported in Taylor County

TAYLOR COUNTY, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Two new COVID-19 related deaths and 60 positive cases have been reported in Taylor County.

Statistics released Monday show that all of the 60 new cases are from antigen tests and none are from PCR tests.

A social media post reveals the newest deaths are women in their 80s, both with pre-existing health conditions.

Twenty-seven patients recovered, and hospitalization numbers for Monday were not available due to Hendrick Health’s system being down. Numbers from Hendrick were also excluded in the updated positive cases for the day.

Between the PCR and antigen tests, there have been 5,584 positive COVID-19 tests in Taylor County to-date. 1,844 of these cases remain active.

Additional information about the COVID-19 cases in Taylor County can be found in the graphic below:

