2 new COVID-19-related deaths, 77 positive cases reported in Taylor County

TAYLOR COUNTY (KTAB/KRBC) – Two new COVID-19-related deaths and 77 positive cases have been reported in Taylor County.

Statistics released Friday show that of the 77 new cases, 44 are from PCR tests and 33 are from antigen tests.

A social media post reveals the newest deaths are a female in her 70s, and a male in his 70s, both with pre-existing conditions.

Thirty-four patients recovered, but according to Hendrick Health, 107 remain hospitalized and their current conditions have not been disclosed.

Between the PCR and antigen tests, there have been 7,282 positive COVID-19 tests in Taylor County to-date. 2,618 of these cases remain active.

Additional information about the COVID-19 cases in Taylor County can be found in the graphic below:

