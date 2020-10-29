2 new COVID-19 related deaths, 94 cases reported in Taylor County

AYLOR COUNTY, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Two new COVID-19 related deaths and 94 positive cases have been reported in Taylor County.

Statistics released Thursday show that of the 94 new cases, 78 are from PCR tests and 16 are from antigen tests.

A social media post reveals the newest deaths are a woman in her 50s and woman in her 60s, both with pre-existing health conditions.

Thirty-six patients recovered, but 40 remain hospitalized and their current conditions have not been disclosed.

Between the PCR and antigen tests, there have been 4,512 positive COVID-19 tests in Taylor County to-date.

Additional information about the COVID-19 cases in Taylor County can be found in the graphic below:

