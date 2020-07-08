24 officers, 4 inmates test positive for COVID-19 at Taylor County Jail

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Twenty-four officers and four inmates have tested positive for COVID-19 at the Taylor County Jail.

These latest statistics come one week after Sheriff Ricky Bishop notified the public that the jail was under lock down due to an outbreak at the facility.

Current conditions of the affected officers and patients are unknown, but last week, Sheriff Bishop says one inmate was hospitalized at Hendrick Medical Center.

A lock down has been issued to limit movement within the facility, and, “Sheriff Bishop has requested the State of Texas through the Taylor County Emergency Manager and the Health Department to have a jail response team come in and test all inmates and employees (approximately 1,000 people),” according to a press release.

New inmates will still be accepted at the jail during the lock down and preventative measures will take place to keep them safe from the outbreak.

