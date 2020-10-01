25 new COVID-19 cases, 19 recoveries reported in Taylor County

TAYLOR COUNTY, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Twenty-five new cases of COVID-19 and 19 recoveries have been reported in Taylor County.
Statistics released Friday show that of the 25 new cases, 8 are from PCR tests and 17 are from antigen tests.
Nineteen patients recovered, but 27 remain hospitalized and their current conditions have not been disclosed.
Between the PCR and antigen tests, there have been 3059 positive COVID-19 tests in Taylor County to-date.
Additional information about the COVID-19 cases in Taylor County can be found in the graphic below:
Latest Posts:
- Black woman left bound and upside down in police car says she cried watching bodycam video
- Trump caps refugee resettlements at record low 15,000
- Gov. Abbott limits mail-in ballot drop-off locations to 1 per county
- House Democrats consider vote on coronavirus relief deal
- Coronavirus stimulus update: Pelosi, Mnuchin still far from agreement as discussions continue