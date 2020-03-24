2nd case of COVID-19 virus confirmed in Eastland County

EASTLAND COUNTY, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – A second case of the COVID-19 virus has been confirmed in Eastland County.
Tuesday morning, County Judge Rex Fields told KTAB and KRBC another Cisco resident tested positive for the virus.
The first patient, also a Cisco resident, was tested in Comanche County.
Doctors at the hospital in Eastland say they administered a test to the second patient but couldn’t disclose much information about the case, only saying they don’t believe it’s related to the first one.
It’s unknown if travel played a factor in either case.
Brown County also has two confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the Big Country, bringing the total number of cases to four across two counties.
BigCountryHomepage will continue to provide the latest local updates on COVID-19. Check back for more information.
