3 new COVID-19 deaths reported in Taylor County, 83 new cases

TAYLOR COUNTY, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Three new COVID-19-related death and 83 positive cases have been reported in Taylor County.

Statistics released Tuesday show that of the 83 new cases, 44 are from PCR tests and 39 are from antigen tests.

A social media post reveals the newest deaths include two males in their 60s, both with preexisting conditions, and a male in his 80s, it is unknown if he had preexisting conditions.

Two hundred twenty-six recovered, but 116 remain hospitalized and their current conditions have not been disclosed.

Between the PCR and antigen tests, there have been 8,978 positive COVID-19 tests in Taylor County to-date. 2,618 of these cases remain active.

Additional information about the COVID-19 cases in Taylor County can be found in the graphic below: