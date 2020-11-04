3 new COVID-19 related deaths, 121 cases reported in Taylor County

TAYLOR COUNTY, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Three new COVID-19 related deaths and 121 positive cases have been reported in Taylor County.

Statistics released Wednesday show that of the 121 new cases, 48 are from PCR tests and 73 are from antigen tests.

A social media post reveals the newest deaths are a man in his 60s, a man in his 70s, and a man in his 80s, all with pre-existing health conditions.

Fifty-nine patients recovered, but 57 remain hospitalized and their current conditions have not been disclosed.

Between the PCR and antigen tests, there have been 5,068 positive COVID-19 tests in Taylor County to-date. 1,576 of these cases remain active.

Additional information about the COVID-19 cases in Taylor County can be found in the graphic below:

Latest Posts: