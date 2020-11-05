3 new COVID-19 related deaths, 126 cases reported in Taylor County

TAYLOR COUNTY, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Three new COVID-19 related deaths and 126 positive cases have been reported in Taylor County.

Statistics released Thursday show that of the 126 new cases, 57 are from PCR tests and 69 are from antigen tests.

A social media post reveals the newest deaths are a man in his 50s and two men in their 70s, all with pre-existing health conditions.

Seventy-three patients recovered, but 49 remain hospitalized and their current conditions have not been disclosed.

Between the PCR and antigen tests, there have been 5,193 positive COVID-19 tests in Taylor County to-date. 1,625 of these cases remain active.

Additional information about the COVID-19 cases in Taylor County can be found in the graphic below:

Latest Posts: