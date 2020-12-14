3 new COVID-19 related deaths reported in Brown County, 58 positive cases

BROWN COUNTY, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Three new COVID-19-related deaths and 58 positive cases have been reported in Brown County.

Statistics released Monday show that of the 58 new cases, 31 are from PCR tests and 27 are from antigen tests.

A social media post reveals the new deaths reported are a male is his 50s and a male and female in their 80s. All three patients were residents of nursing home facilities.

Eighty-two patients recovered, but 15 remain hospitalized and their current conditions have not been disclosed.

Between the PCR and antigen tests, there have been 2,217 positive COVID-19 tests in Brown County to-date. 362 of these cases remain active.

Additional information about the COVID-19 cases in Taylor County can be found in the graphic below:

Latest Posts: