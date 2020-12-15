3 new COVID-19 related deaths reported in Taylor County, 110 positive cases

TAYLOR COUNTY, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Three new COVID-19-related deaths and 110 positive cases have been reported in Taylor County.

Statistics released Tuesday show that of the 110 new cases, 57 are from PCR tests and 53 are from antigen tests.

A social media post reveals the new deaths reported are a male and female in their 80s, both with pre-existing health conditions, and a female in her 70s. It’s unknown if she had any underlying conditions.

One hundred ninety-seven patients recovered, but 102 remain hospitalized and their current conditions have not been disclosed.

Between the PCR and antigen tests, there have been 9,731 positive COVID-19 tests in Taylor County to-date. 2,481 of these cases remain active.

Additional information about the COVID-19 cases in Taylor County can be found in the graphic below:

