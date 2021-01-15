3 new COVID-19-related deaths reported in Taylor County, 161 positive cases

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Three new COVID-19-related deaths and 161 positive cases have been reported in Taylor County.

Statistics released Friday show that of the 161 new cases, 102 are from PCR tests and 59 are from antigen tests.

The latest deaths reported are a male in his 80s and a female in her 70s, both with preexisting conditions, and a female in her 50s with no known preexisting conditions.

One hundred seven patients recovered, but 107 remain hospitalized and their current conditions have not been disclosed.

Between the PCR and antigen tests, there have been 12,990 positive COVID-19 tests in Taylor County to-date. 2,576 of these cases remain active.

Additional information about the COVID-19 cases in Taylor County can be found in the graphic below: