3 new COVID-19-related deaths reported in Taylor County, 163 positive cases

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Three new COVID-19-related deaths and 163 positive cases have been reported in Taylor County.

Statistics released Thursday show that of the new cases, 59 are from PCR tests and 104 are from antigen tests.

The latest deaths reported are one male in his 60s and two males in their 80s – all with preexisting conditions.

One hundred three patients recovered, but 129 remain hospitalized and their current conditions have not been disclosed.

Between the PCR and antigen tests, there have been 11,697 positive COVID-19 tests in Taylor County to-date. 2,076 of these cases remain active.

Additional information about the COVID-19 cases in Taylor County can be found in the graphic below:

