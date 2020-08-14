30 new COVID-19 cases, 39 recoveries reported in Taylor County

TAYLOR COUNTY, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Thirty new cases of COVID-19 and 39 recoveries have been reported in Taylor County.

Statistics released Friday show that of the 30 new cases, 3 are from PCR tests and 27 are from antigen tests.

Thirty-nine patients recovered, but 21 remain hospitalized and their current conditions have not been disclosed.

Between the PCR and antigen tests, there have been 1835 positive COVID-19 tests in Taylor County to-date.

Additional information about the COVID-19 cases in Taylor County can be found in the graphic below:

