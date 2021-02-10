30 new COVID-19 cases, 5 deaths reported in Taylor County

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Thirty new COVID-19 cases and 5 additional deaths have been reported in Taylor County.

Statistics released Wednesday show that of the 30 new cases, 5 are from PCR tests and 25 are from antigen tests.

A social media post reveals the latest deaths are two males in their 80s, one male in his 70s, and a male and female in their 60s.

One hundred fifty-five patients recovered, but 42 remain hospitalized and their current conditions have not been disclosed.

Between the PCR and antigen tests, there have been 14,776 positive COVID-19 tests in Taylor County to-date. 1,534 of these cases remain active.

Additional information about the COVID-19 cases in Taylor County can be found in the graphic below: