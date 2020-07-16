31 new cases of COVID-19, 11th death reported in Taylor County

TAYLOR COUNTY, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – There were 31 new cases of COVID-19 and the 11th death of a patient reported in Taylor County Thursday.

Statistics released Thursday afternoon show that of the 31 new cases, 20 came from PCR tests and 11 came from antigen tests.

The 11th COVID-19 related death in the county was a male in his 80s with pre-existing conditions.

Forty-three patients remain hospitalized, and their current conditions are not known at this time. A percentage of these hospitalized patients are in ICU and/or on ventilators.

To-date, 10,502 PCR tests have been administered for COVID-19, and 356 antigen tests have been reported positive since June 25.

Further demographic information for Taylor County’s COVID-19 patients can be found in the graphics below:

