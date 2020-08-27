33rd COVID-19-related death, 18 new cases reported in Taylor County

TAYLOR COUNTY, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – The 33rd COVID-19-related death and 18 new positive cases have been reported in Taylor County.

Statistics released Thursday show that of the 18 new cases, 6 are from PCR tests and 12 are from antigen tests.

A social media post reveals the newest deaths are a man and woman in their 80s, both with underlying health conditions.

Eighteen patients recovered, but 20 remain hospitalized and their current conditions have not been disclosed.

Between the PCR and antigen tests, there have been 2330 positive COVID-19 tests in Taylor County to-date.

Additional information about the COVID-19 cases in Taylor County can be found in the graphic below:

