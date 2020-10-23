54 new COVID-19 cases, 28 recoveries reported in Taylor County

TAYLOR COUNTY, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Fifty-four new cases of COVID-19 and 28 recoveries have been reported in Taylor County.
Statistics released Friday show that of the 54 new cases, 24 are from PCR tests and 30 are from antigen tests.
Twenty-eight patients recovered, but 43 remain hospitalized and their current conditions have not been disclosed.
Between the PCR and antigen tests, there have been 4044 positive COVID-19 tests in Taylor County to-date.
Additional information about the COVID-19 cases in Taylor County can be found in the graphic below:
