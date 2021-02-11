34 new COVID-19 cases, 8 deaths reported in Taylor County

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Thirty-four new COVID-19 cases and 8 additional deaths have been reported in Taylor County.

Statistics released Thursday show that of the 34 new cases, 11 are from PCR tests and 23 are from antigen tests.

A social media post reveals the latest deaths are a female in her 90s, three females in their 80s, a male in his 70s, a male and female in their 60s, and a male in his 40s.

Ninety-seven patients recovered, but 37 remain hospitalized and their current conditions have not been disclosed.

Between the PCR and antigen tests, there have been 14,809 positive COVID-19 tests in Taylor County to-date. 1,464 of these cases remain active.

Additional information about the COVID-19 cases in Taylor County can be found in the graphic below:



