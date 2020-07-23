35 new cases of COVID-19 reported in Taylor County, 7 new recoveries

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Thirty-five new cases of COVID-19 were reported in Taylor County Thursday, along with 7 new recoveries.

Statistics released Thursday afternoon show that of the 35 new cases, 16 came from PCR tests and 19 came from antigen tests.

Positive COVID-19 results rise from 1% to 12% in Taylor County, health district breaks down different types of tests

Seven patients who were actively fighting the virus recovered. Thirty-five remain hospitalized, and their current conditions are not known at this time. A percentage of these hospitalized patients are in ICU and/or on ventilators.

To-date, 11,117 PCR tests have been administered for COVID-19, and 490 antigen tests have been reported positive since June 25.

274 inmates and 29 staff members at the Taylor County Jail have tested positive for COVID-19, with most cases being confirmed during a recent outbreak.

Further demographic information for Taylor County’s COVID-19 patients can be found in the graphics below: