36 new COVID-19 cases, 27 recoveries reported in Taylor County

TAYLOR COUNTY, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Thirty-six new cases of COVID-19 and 27 recoveries have been reported in Taylor County.

Statistics released Friday show that of the 36 new cases, 22 are from PCR tests and 14 are from antigen tests.

Thirty patients recovered, but 21 remain hospitalized and their current conditions have not been disclosed.

Between the PCR and antigen tests, there have been 2753 positive COVID-19 tests in Taylor County to-date.

Additional information about the COVID-19 cases in Taylor County can be found in the graphic below: