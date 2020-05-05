378 cases of COVID-19 in Abilene, increase of 22 in one day, new death reported

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – There are now 378 cases of COVID-19 in Abilene, an increase of 22 in just one day, with a new death being reported.

The Abilene-Taylor County Public Health District released the latest numbers Tuesday afternoon, showing 235 of the cases are active, meaning the patients are still fighting the virus.

A new reported death brings the fatality to total to 6, and 4 patients are hospitalized.

Most of the active patients, 231, are currently self-isolated, and to-date, 137 patients have recovered from COVID-19 in Abilene.

Localized outbreaks have been documented at AbiMar Foods, DRI, and among first responders – specifically Abilene police officers and fire fighters.

There has also been an outbreak at the prisons in Jones County, leading to the death of a prison guard and an inmate.

Updated statistics on COVID-19 in Abilene will be released each afternoon. Stick with BigCountryHomepage for the latest information.

