38 new COVID-19 cases, 50 recoveries reported in Taylor County

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Thirty-eight new COVID-19 cases and 50 recoveries have been reported in Taylor County.

Statistics released Friday show that of the 38 new cases, 12 are from PCR tests and 26 are from antigen tests.

Fifty patients recovered, but 22 remain hospitalized and their current conditions have not been disclosed.

Between the PCR and antigen tests, there have been 15,099 positive COVID-19 tests in Taylor County to-date. 726 of these cases remain active.

Additional information about the COVID-19 cases in Taylor County can be found in the graphic below: