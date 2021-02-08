4 new COVID-19 cases, 15 recoveries reported in Taylor County

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Four new COVID-19 cases and 15 recoveries have been reported in Taylor County.

Statistics released Monday show that of the 4 new cases, 3 are from PCR tests and 1 is from an antigen test.

Fifteen patients recovered, but 43 remain hospitalized and their current conditions have not been disclosed.

Between the PCR and antigen tests, there have been 14,738 positive COVID-19 tests in Taylor County to-date. 1,757 of these cases remain active.

Additional information about the COVID-19 cases in Taylor County can be found in the graphic below: