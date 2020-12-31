4 new COVID-19 related deaths, 101 positive cases reported in Taylor County

TAYLOR COUNTY, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Four new COVID-19 related deaths and 101 positive cases have been reported in Taylor County.

Statistics released Thursday show that of the 101 new cases, 44 are from PCR tests and 57 are from antigen tests.

A social media post reveals the new death reported is a female in her 80s with pre-existing conditions.

One hundred eighteen patients recovered, but 124 remain hospitalized and their current conditions have not been disclosed.

Between the PCR and antigen tests, there have been 11,186 positive COVID-19 tests in Taylor County to-date. 2,198 of these cases remain active.

Additional information about the COVID-19 cases in Taylor County can be found in the graphic below:

Latest Posts: