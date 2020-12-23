4 new COVID-19 related deaths in Taylor County, 123 positive cases

TAYLOR COUNTY, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Four new COVID-19-related deaths and 123 positive cases have been reported in Taylor County.

Statistics released Wednesday show that of the 123 new cases, 69 are from PCR tests and 54 are from antigen tests.

A social media post reveals the new deaths reported are a female in her 80s and a male and female in their 70s, all with preexisting conditions, as well as a female in her 30s. It’s unknown if she had pre-existing conditions.

One hundred seventeen patients recovered, but 100 remain hospitalized and their current conditions have not been disclosed.

Between the PCR and antigen tests, there have been 10,597 positive COVID-19 tests in Taylor County to-date. 2,368 of these cases remain active.

Additional information about the COVID-19 cases in Taylor County can be found in the graphic below: