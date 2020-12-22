4 new COVID-19 related deaths in Taylor County, 81 positive cases

TAYLOR COUNTY, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Four new COVID-19-related deaths and 81 positive cases have been reported in Taylor County.

Statistics released Tuesday show that of the 81 new cases, 30 are from PCR tests and 51 are from antigen tests.

A social media post reveals the new deaths reported are a male in his 80s and a female in her 70s, both with preexisting conditions, as well as a female in her 30s and a male in his 70s. It’s unknown if they had pre-existing conditions.

One hundred sixty-four patients recovered, but 98 remain hospitalized and their current conditions have not been disclosed.

Between the PCR and antigen tests, there have been 10,475 positive COVID-19 tests in Taylor County to-date. 2,367 of these cases remain active.

Additional information about the COVID-19 cases in Taylor County can be found in the graphic below:

