4 new COVID-19 related deaths in Taylor County, 87 positive cases

TAYLOR COUNTY, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Four new COVID-19-related deaths and 87 positive cases have been reported in Taylor County.

Statistics released Tuesday show that of the 87 new cases, 50 are from PCR tests and 37 are from antigen tests.

A social media post reveals the new deaths reported are two males in their 80s and a male in his 60s, all with preexisting conditions, as well a male in his 70s. It’s unknown if he had pre-existing conditions.

One hundred forty-five patients recovered, but 134 remain hospitalized and their current conditions have not been disclosed.

Between the PCR and antigen tests, there have been 10,919 positive COVID-19 tests in Taylor County to-date. 2,141 of these cases remain active.

Additional information about the COVID-19 cases in Taylor County can be found in the graphic below: