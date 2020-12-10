4 new COVID-19 related deaths reported in Taylor County, 149 cases

TAYLOR COUNTY, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Four new COVID-19 related death and 149 positive cases have been reported in Taylor County.

Statistics released Thursday show that of the 149 new cases, 75 are from PCR tests and 74 are from antigen tests.

A social media post reveals the newest deaths are a male and female in their 70s, a male in his 40s, and a male in his 50s. The first three patients had pre-existing health conditions, but it’s unknown if the male in his 50s also had pre-existing conditions.

One hundred thirty-one patients recovered, but 111 remain hospitalized and their current conditions have not been disclosed.

Between the PCR and antigen tests, there have been 9,228 positive COVID-19 tests in Taylor County to-date. 2,592 of these cases remain active.

Additional information about the COVID-19 cases in Taylor County can be found in the graphic below: