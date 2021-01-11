4 new COVID-19-related deaths reported in Taylor County, 68 positive cases

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Four new COVID-19-related deaths and 68 positive cases have been reported in Taylor County.

Statistics released Monday show that of the 68 new cases, 24 are from PCR tests and 44 are from antigen tests.

The latest deaths reported are a male in his 60s and a female in her 70s – both with prexisiting conditions – as well as a male and female in their 60s with no known prexisiting conditions.

Fifty-two patients recovered, but 128 remain hospitalized and their current conditions have not been disclosed.

Between the PCR and antigen tests, there have been 12,141 positive COVID-19 tests in Taylor County to-date. 2,429 of these cases remain active.

Additional information about the COVID-19 cases in Taylor County can be found in the graphic below: