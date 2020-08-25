4 staff members at Anson ISD test positive for COVID-19

ANSON, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Four staff members at Anson ISD have tested positive for COVID-19.

Monday, Superintendent Jay Baccus sent a letter to parents saying two staff members at Anson Elementary School had been confirmed positive.

These staff members are currently in self-quarantine and the areas on campus where they worked have been sanitized

Any staff members and students who have been in close contact with the close cases are being notified by the district.

Superintendent Baccus also told KTAB and KRBC two staff members at Anson Middle School tested positive for COVID-19 before school began.

He said they had been on campus but went home to quarantine as soon as their positive test results returned.

Read the full letter to parents below:

