5 new COVID-19 cases, 39 recoveries reported in Taylor County

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Five COVID-19 cases and 39 recoveries have been reported in Taylor County.
Statistics released Wednesday show that of the five new cases, one is from a PCR test and four are from antigen tests.
There were 39 patients who recovered, but 15 remain hospitalized and their current conditions have not been disclosed.
Between the PCR and antigen tests, there have been 15,270 positive COVID-19 tests in Taylor County to-date. 442 of these cases remain active.
Additional information about the COVID-19 cases in Taylor County can be found in the graphic below: