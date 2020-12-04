5 new COVID-19-related deaths, 179 positive cases reported in Taylor County

TAYLOR COUNTY (KTAB/KRBC) – Five new COVID-19-related deaths and 179 positive cases have been reported in Taylor County.

Statistics released Friday show that of the 179 new cases, 129 are from PCR tests and 50 are from antigen tests.

A social media post reveals the newest deaths are two males in their 90s, a male and female in their 70s, and a male in his 60s – all with pre-existing conditions.

One hundred twenty-nine patients recovered, but 111 remain hospitalized and their current conditions have not been disclosed.

Between the PCR and antigen tests, there have been 8,639 positive COVID-19 tests in Taylor County to-date. 2,847 of these cases remain active.

Additional information about the COVID-19 cases in Taylor County can be found in the graphic below:

Latest Posts: