5 new COVID-19 related deaths in Taylor County, 62 positive cases

TAYLOR COUNTY, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Five new COVID-19-related deaths and 62 positive cases have been reported in Taylor County.

Statistics released Thursday show that of the 62 new cases, 18 are from PCR tests and 44 are from antigen tests.

A social media post reveals the new deaths reported are a male in his 50s and a male in his 60s, both with preexisting conditions, as well a male in his 50s and a male and female in their 60s. It’s unknown if they had pre-existing conditions.

One hundred thirty-eight patients recovered, but 102 remain hospitalized and their current conditions have not been disclosed.

Between the PCR and antigen tests, there have been 10,648 positive COVID-19 tests in Taylor County to-date. 2,279 of these cases remain active.

Additional information about the COVID-19 cases in Taylor County can be found in the graphic below: