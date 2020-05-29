500+ positive COVID-19 cases confirmed at prisons, detention center in Jones County

This electron microscope image made available and color-enhanced by the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases Integrated Research Facility in Fort Detrick, Md., shows Novel Coronavirus SARS-CoV-2 virus particles, orange, isolated from a patient. Research released on Thursday, May 28, 2020 shows how dangerous the coronavirus is for current and former cancer patients. Those who developed COVID-19 were much more likely to die within a month than people without cancer who got it, two studies found. (NIAID/National Institutes of Health via AP)

JONES COUNTY, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – More than 500 positive COVID-19 cases have been confirmed at the prison units and detention center in Jones County.

Texas Department of Criminal Justice records show there have been 275 positive tests at Middleton Prison Unit and 116 positive tests at the Robertson Prison Unit as of May 28.

Most of the positives are offenders housed at the prisons, but 7 of the positive cases at the Middleton Unit and 16 of the positive cases the Robertson Unit are employees or contract staff.

Immigration and Customs Enforcement confirms 132 detainees at the Bluebonnet Detention Facility in Anson have COVID-19, one of the largest outbreaks at an ICE facility in the United States.

However, no employees at the Bluebonnet Facility have tested positive.

