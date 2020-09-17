51st COVID-19 related death, 31 new cases reported in Taylor County

TAYLOR COUNTY, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – The 51st COVID-19 related death and 31 new positive cases have been reported in Taylor County.
Statistics released Thursday show that of the 31 new cases, 4 are from PCR tests and 27 are from antigen tests.
A social media post reveals the newest death was a female in her 90s with underlying health conditions.
Twenty-two patients recovered, but 23 remain hospitalized and their current conditions have not been disclosed.
Between the PCR and antigen tests, there have been 2718 positive COVID-19 tests in Taylor County to-date.
Additional information about the COVID-19 cases in Taylor County can be found in the graphic below:
