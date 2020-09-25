53rd COVID-19-related death, 29 new cases reported in Taylor County

TAYLOR COUNTY, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – The 53rd COVID-19-related death and 29 new positive cases have been reported in Taylor County.

Statistics released Friday show that of the 29 new cases, 10 are from PCR tests and 19 are from antigen tests.

City of Abilene officials say there has been an increase in positive cases lately due to large-scale testing at Abilene State Supported Living Center.

A social media post reveals the newest death is a woman in her 60s with underlying health conditions.

Twenty-one patients recovered, but 18 remain hospitalized and their current conditions have not been disclosed.

Between the PCR and antigen tests, there have been 2917 positive COVID-19 tests in Taylor County to-date.

Additional information about the COVID-19 cases in Taylor County can be found in the graphic below: