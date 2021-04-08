6 new COVID-19 cases, 1 death reported in Taylor County

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Six new COVID-19 cases and one death have been reported in Taylor County.

Statistics released Thursday show that of the 6 new cases, 4 came from PCR tests, and 2 came from antigen tests. Currently, there are 16 people hospitalized.

The latest death reported is a female in her 70s.

Between the PCR and antigen tests, there have been 15,443 positive COVID-19 tests in Taylor County to date. 138 of these cases remain active.

Additional information about the COVID-19 cases in Taylor County can be found in the graphic below: