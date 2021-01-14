6 new COVID-19-related deaths reported in Taylor County, 184 positive cases

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Six new COVID-19-related deaths and 184 positive cases have been reported in Taylor County.

Statistics released Thursday show that of the 184 new cases, 66 are from PCR tests and 118 are from antigen tests.

The latest deaths reported are a female in her 70s and a male and female in their 50s – all with preexisting conditions – as well as a male and female in their 60s and a female in her 40s – all with no known preexisting conditions.

One hundred thirteen patients recovered, but 134 remain hospitalized and their current conditions have not been disclosed.

Between the PCR and antigen tests, there have been 12,832 positive COVID-19 tests in Taylor County to-date. 2,530 of these cases remain active.

Additional information about the COVID-19 cases in Taylor County can be found in the graphic below: