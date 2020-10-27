62 new COVID-19 cases, 35 recoveries reported in Taylor County

TAYLOR COUNTY, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Sixty-two new cases of COVID-19 and 35 recoveries have been reported in Taylor County.
Statistics released Tuesday show that of the 62 new cases, 56 are from PCR tests and 6 are from antigen tests.
Thirty-five patients recovered, but 30 remain hospitalized and their current conditions have not been disclosed.
Between the PCR and antigen tests, there have been 4351 positive COVID-19 tests in Taylor County to-date.
Additional information about the COVID-19 cases in Taylor County can be found in the graphic below:
