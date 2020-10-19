64th COVID-19 related death in Taylor County, 19 new cases

TAYLOR COUNTY, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – The 64th COVID-19-related death and 19 new positive cases have been reported in Taylor County.

Statistics released Monday show that of the 19 new cases, 5 are from PCR tests and 14 are from antigen tests.

A social media post reveals the new death reported is a male in his 80s with preexisting health conditions.

Twenty-three patients recovered, but 36 remain hospitalized and their current conditions have not been disclosed.

Between the PCR and antigen tests, there have been 3799 positive COVID-19 tests in Taylor County to-date.

Additional information about the COVID-19 cases in Taylor County can be found in the graphic below: