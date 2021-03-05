7 new COVID-19 cases, 13 recoveries reported in Taylor County

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Seven new COVID-19 cases and 13 recoveries have been reported in Taylor County.

Statistics released Friday show that of the 7 new cases, 3 are from PCR tests and 4 are from antigen tests.

Thirteen patients recovered, but 12 remain hospitalized and their current conditions have not been disclosed.

Between the PCR and antigen tests, there have been 15,229 positive COVID-19 tests in Taylor County to-date. 570 of these cases remain active.

Additional information about the COVID-19 cases in Taylor County can be found in the graphic below: