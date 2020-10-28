70th COVID-19 related death in Taylor County, 67 new cases

TAYLOR COUNTY, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – The 70th COVID-19-related death and 67 new positive cases have been reported in Taylor County.

Statistics released Wednesday show that of the 67 new cases, 28 are from PCR tests and 43 are from antigen tests.

A social media post reveals the new death reported is a female in her 80’s with preexisting health conditions.

Thirty-one patients recovered, but 37 remain hospitalized and their current conditions have not been disclosed.

Between the PCR and antigen tests, there have been 4,418 positive COVID-19 tests in Taylor County to-date.

Additional information about the COVID-19 cases in Taylor County can be found in the graphic below:

