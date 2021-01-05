78 new COVID-19 cases in Taylor County, 136 hospitalizations

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – A total of 78 new cases of COVID-19 are being reported in Taylor County.

Statistics released Tuesday show that of the 78 new cases, 31 are from PCR tests and 47 are from antigen tests.

One hundred fifty-one patients recovered, but 136 remain hospitalized and their current conditions have not been disclosed.

Between the PCR and antigen tests, there have been 11,460 positive COVID-19 tests in Taylor County to-date. 2,044 of these cases remain active.

Additional information about the COVID-19 cases in Taylor County can be found in the graphic below:

