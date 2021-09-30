86 new COVID-19 cases reported in Taylor County

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) — The Abilene Taylor County Public Health District is reporting 86 new COVID-19 cases Thursday.

Of the 86 new cases reported Thursday, 16 were school children ages 0-19, including 3 in pre-K, 4 in elementary school, 4 in middle school, and 5 in high school.

There are currently 2,144 active cases, down from 2,215 reported on Wednesday.

According to Hendrick Health, 62 patients in Taylor County are hospitalized with COVID-19, including 20 in the ICU.

Hendrick Health is reporting an additional 15 hospitalizations in Brownwood. Of those total 77 patients hospitalized, 56 have not been fully vaccinated. Of the 28 ICU patients, 22 are not fully vaccinated.

According to the health district, 474 of the 21,559 COVID-19 cases in Taylor County have resulted in death.

