88th COVID-19-related death, 172 new cases reported in Taylor County

TAYLOR COUNTY, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – The 88th COVID-19-related death and 172 new positive cases have been reported in Taylor County.

Statistics released Friday show that of the 172 new cases, 107 are from PCR tests and 65 are from antigen tests.

A social media post reveals the newest death is a woman in her 90s with underlying health conditions.

One hundred ninteen patients recovered, but 64 remain hospitalized and their current conditions have not been disclosed.

Between the PCR and antigen tests, there have been 6,017 positive COVID-19 tests in Taylor County to-date. 2,015 of these cases remain active.

Additional information about the COVID-19 cases in Taylor County can be found in the graphic below:

