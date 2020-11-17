89th COVID-19-related death, 86 new cases reported in Taylor County

TAYLOR COUNTY, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – The 89th COVID-19-related death and 86 new positive cases have been reported in Taylor County.

Statistics released Tuesday show that of the 86 new cases, 3 are from PCR tests and 83 are from antigen tests.

A social media post reveals the newest death is a man in his 80s with underlying health conditions.

One hundred six patients recovered, but 83 remain hospitalized and their current conditions have not been disclosed.

Between the PCR and antigen tests, there have been 6,507 positive COVID-19 tests in Taylor County to-date. 2,249 of these cases remain active.

Additional information about the COVID-19 cases in Taylor County can be found in the graphic below:

