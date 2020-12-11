9 new COVID-19 related deaths reported in Taylor County, 85 cases

TAYLOR COUNTY, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Nine new COVID-19 related death and 85 positive cases have been reported in Taylor County.

Statistics released Friday show that of the 149 new cases, 28 are from PCR tests and 57 are from antigen tests.

A total of 143 patients have now died from COVID-19 in Taylor County since the pandemic began. Here’s what the Abilene-Taylor County Public Health district released about the 9 most recent deaths:

135: a male in his 80s with pre-existing conditions

136: a male in his 80s. It is unknown if he had pre-existing conditions

137: a male in his 70s. It is unknown if he had pre-existing conditions

The following were reported by the state and reconciled in the Health District’s system:

138: a female in her 70s with pre-existing conditions

139: a male in his 70s. It is unknown whether they had pre-existing conditions.

140: a female in her 70s with pre-existing conditions

141: a male in his 80s with pre-existing conditions

142: a male in his 70s. It is unknown whether he had pre-existing conditions

143: a male in his 70s. It is unknown whether he had pre-existing conditions

One hundred forty-five patients recovered, but 116 remain hospitalized and their current conditions have not been disclosed.

Between the PCR and antigen tests, there have been 9,310 positive COVID-19 tests in Taylor County to-date. 2,520 of these cases remain active.

Additional information about the COVID-19 cases in Taylor County can be found in the graphic below:

