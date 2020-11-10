92 new COVID-19 cases, 70 recoveries reported in Taylor County

TAYLOR COUNTY, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Ninety-two new COVID-19 cases and 70 recoveries have been reported in Taylor County.

Statistics released Tuesday show that of the 92 new cases, 40 are from PCR tests and 52 are from antigen tests.

Seventy patients recovered, and hospitalization numbers for Tuesday were not available due to Hendrick Health’s system being down.

Between the PCR and antigen tests, there have been 5,676 positive COVID-19 tests in Taylor County to-date. 1,867 of these cases remain active.

Additional information about the COVID-19 cases in Taylor County can be found in the graphic below:

