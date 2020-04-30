Abilene area receives more than $450K in public housing grants

WASHINGTON (PRESS RELEASE) – Public housing authorities and Section 8 voucher programs in the Abilene area received several federal grants totaling $458,469 to help with coronavirus-related improvements and maintenance to local public housing programs, U.S. Sen. John Cornyn announced today. The funding comes through the Department of Housing and Urban Development as part of the CARES Act, which was signed into law last month, under the Supplemental Public Housing Operating Funds program, which helps prevent, prepare, and respond to the Coronavirus Pandemic in public housing.

“The coronavirus outbreak has hit Texans hard, and as much as we can protect each other from its effects, we must,” said Sen. Cornyn. “I’m grateful to the Trump Administration for making public housing in Abilene an important priority during the outbreak.”

Recipient City County Supplemental Public Housing Operating Funds Fee Regular and Mainstream Voucher Program Housing Authority of Cross Plains CROSS PLAINS CALLAHAN $ 7,898.00 — Housing Authority of Baird BAIRD CALLAHAN $ 19,546.00 $ 5,366.00 Housing Authority of Rotan ROTAN FISHER $ 38,380.00 — Housing Authority of Roby ROBY FISHER $ 6,611.00 — Housing Authority of Haskell HASKELL HASKELL $ 23,840.00 —— Housing Authority of Stamford STAMFORD JONES $ 21,020.00 — Housing Authority of Hamlin HAMLIN JONES $ 17,265.00 — Housing Authority of Anson ANSON JONES $ 27,182.00 — Housing Authority of Colorado City COLORADO CITY MITCHELL $ 42,513.00 —— Housing Authority of Loraine LORAINE MITCHELL $ 4,664.00 — Housing Authority of Sweetwater SWEETWATER NOLAN $ 91,521.00 — Housing Authority of the City of Winters WINTERS RUNNELS $ 26,872.00 — Housing Authority of Ballinger BALLINGER RUNNELS $ 20,591.00 — Housing Authority of Aspermont ASPERMONT STONEWALL $ 10,172.00 — Housing Authority of the City of Abilene ABILENE TAYLOR $ 70,321.00 $ 189,040 Housing Authority of Merkel MERKEL TAYLOR $ 11,947.00 $ 1,062

