Abilene area receives more than $450K in public housing grants

by: The Office of Senator John Cornyn

WASHINGTON (PRESS RELEASE) – Public housing authorities and Section 8 voucher programs in the Abilene area received several federal grants totaling $458,469 to help with coronavirus-related improvements and maintenance to local public housing programs, U.S. Sen. John Cornyn announced today. The funding comes through the Department of Housing and Urban Development as part of the CARES Act, which was signed into law last month, under the Supplemental Public Housing Operating Funds program, which helps prevent, prepare, and respond to the Coronavirus Pandemic in public housing.

The coronavirus outbreak has hit Texans hard, and as much as we can protect each other from its effects, we must,” said Sen. Cornyn.  “I’m grateful to the Trump Administration for making public housing in Abilene an important priority during the outbreak.”

RecipientCityCountySupplemental Public Housing Operating FundsFee Regular and Mainstream Voucher Program
Housing Authority of Cross PlainsCROSS PLAINSCALLAHAN$       7,898.00
Housing Authority of BairdBAIRDCALLAHAN$     19,546.00$       5,366.00
Housing Authority of RotanROTANFISHER$     38,380.00
Housing Authority of RobyROBYFISHER$       6,611.00
Housing Authority of HaskellHASKELLHASKELL$     23,840.00——
Housing Authority of StamfordSTAMFORDJONES$     21,020.00
Housing Authority of HamlinHAMLINJONES$     17,265.00
Housing Authority of AnsonANSONJONES$     27,182.00
Housing Authority of Colorado CityCOLORADO CITYMITCHELL$     42,513.00——
Housing Authority of LoraineLORAINEMITCHELL$       4,664.00
Housing Authority of SweetwaterSWEETWATERNOLAN$     91,521.00
Housing Authority of the City of WintersWINTERSRUNNELS$     26,872.00
Housing Authority of BallingerBALLINGERRUNNELS$     20,591.00
Housing Authority of AspermontASPERMONTSTONEWALL$     10,172.00
Housing Authority of the City of AbileneABILENETAYLOR$     70,321.00$        189,040
Housing Authority of MerkelMERKELTAYLOR$     11,947.00$            1,062

