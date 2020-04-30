Abilene area receives more than $450K in public housing grants

WASHINGTON (PRESS RELEASE) – Public housing authorities and Section 8 voucher programs in the Abilene area received several federal grants totaling $458,469 to help with coronavirus-related improvements and maintenance to local public housing programs, U.S. Sen. John Cornyn announced today. The funding comes through the Department of Housing and Urban Development as part of the CARES Act, which was signed into law last month, under the Supplemental Public Housing Operating Funds program, which helps prevent, prepare, and respond to the Coronavirus Pandemic in public housing.
“The coronavirus outbreak has hit Texans hard, and as much as we can protect each other from its effects, we must,” said Sen. Cornyn. “I’m grateful to the Trump Administration for making public housing in Abilene an important priority during the outbreak.”
|Recipient
|City
|County
|Supplemental Public Housing Operating Funds
|Fee Regular and Mainstream Voucher Program
|Housing Authority of Cross Plains
|CROSS PLAINS
|CALLAHAN
|$ 7,898.00
|—
|Housing Authority of Baird
|BAIRD
|CALLAHAN
|$ 19,546.00
|$ 5,366.00
|Housing Authority of Rotan
|ROTAN
|FISHER
|$ 38,380.00
|—
|Housing Authority of Roby
|ROBY
|FISHER
|$ 6,611.00
|—
|Housing Authority of Haskell
|HASKELL
|HASKELL
|$ 23,840.00
|——
|Housing Authority of Stamford
|STAMFORD
|JONES
|$ 21,020.00
|—
|Housing Authority of Hamlin
|HAMLIN
|JONES
|$ 17,265.00
|—
|Housing Authority of Anson
|ANSON
|JONES
|$ 27,182.00
|—
|Housing Authority of Colorado City
|COLORADO CITY
|MITCHELL
|$ 42,513.00
|——
|Housing Authority of Loraine
|LORAINE
|MITCHELL
|$ 4,664.00
|—
|Housing Authority of Sweetwater
|SWEETWATER
|NOLAN
|$ 91,521.00
|—
|Housing Authority of the City of Winters
|WINTERS
|RUNNELS
|$ 26,872.00
|—
|Housing Authority of Ballinger
|BALLINGER
|RUNNELS
|$ 20,591.00
|—
|Housing Authority of Aspermont
|ASPERMONT
|STONEWALL
|$ 10,172.00
|—
|Housing Authority of the City of Abilene
|ABILENE
|TAYLOR
|$ 70,321.00
|$ 189,040
|Housing Authority of Merkel
|MERKEL
|TAYLOR
|$ 11,947.00
|$ 1,062
